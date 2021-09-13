20 Alexander Drive, Seaham is on the market with R and R Property Raymond Terrace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

20 Alexander Drive, Seaham

5 Beds, 3 Bath, 2 Cars – 4004sqm

BIG enough for the whole family this gorgeous, 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, is situated on 4004sqm surrounded by an abundance of bird life, established gardens and landscape views from every angle.

If you are looking to escape the suburbs or city life and wanting something picture perfect for the family to enjoy then look no further.

The home is full of character with pitched ceilings, stunning hardwood blackbutt timber floors, and plenty of natural light throughout showcasing that country charm and kerbside appeal.

The family room is situated in an open plan layout with the dining and kitchen, featuring a slow combustion wood fire, ducted air conditioning and French doors to the Alfresco area which is perfect for entertaining with friends and family.

The second lounge room has a warm and cosy ambiance, has French doors to outside and is perfect for those looking to relax and shut off from the family living spaces.

The gourmet kitchen is spacious in size, has plenty of cupboard space, stone-like laminated benchtops, 900mm gas cooktop and electric oven as well as a dishwasher, built in microwave, walk in pantry, breakfast bench and maximises on that natural light coming in from the large surrounding windows.

The home is located on the outskirts of rural Seaham being only 13min from Raymond Terrace, 5min drive to the pristine Williams River for those who like to fish and kayak, 25min from Maitland, 40 min from Newcastle or Nelsons Bay and approximately 2hrs from Sydney.

For more information and to organise an inspection, please contact Lisa Coburn on 0499 172 753