20 Koonwarra Drive, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

20 Koonwarra Drive

HAWKS NEST

Price: $839,000

BEING offered for sale for the very first time is this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the “sub-suburb” of Hawks Nest known as Swan Bay.



With picture postcard water views across the reserve to the Myall River, this single level property is perfect for investors, retirees or a family looking for a home or a weekend getaway.

As soon as you enter the house, you have a spacious formal lounge room and dining room with a bar flowing through to an open plan kitchen/meals area.

Well maintained grounds and gardens surround this spectacular home.

The side access driveway leads to a large double lock up garage with an extra shower and toilet located in it.

Off the side of the house is an appealing enclosed BBQ entertainment area, with a combustion fireplace – great for the winter.

This property has a real homey feel to it and would be great for a range of buyers.

Contact us today to arrange an inspection. Inspections are by appointment on.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.