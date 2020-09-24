$20 million State Government funding for Jetty Foreshores precinct

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour’s Jetty Foreshores precinct revitalisation project has been targeted to be fast-tracked by the State Government, following the recent announcement of an initial $20 million of a proposed $76 million to start work on the precinct.



The State Government plans to allocate up to $76 million to the project, subject to further community consultation.

The project is one of more than 30 new health, education, and transport and roads projects being fast-tracked in NSW over the next two years, creating up to 20,000 estimated jobs.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the $3 billion Jobs and Infrastructure Acceleration Fund was part of the government’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

“We are committed to firing up the economy and are investing $3 billion to accelerate new and existing projects in priority sectors that will provide a path to employment for thousands of people in NSW, while assisting our economic recovery,” Ms Berejiklian said last week.

“NSW has a $100 billion infrastructure pipeline and these projects will positively change the lives of people across the State.”

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said around half of the projects being fast-tracked by the government were in regional areas of NSW, and stated that the investment was “integral for the State, and the country’s resurgence”.

Coffs Harbour’s Jetty Foreshores precinct area was one of three projects to be allocated State Government funding under the ‘Transport, Roads and Precincts’ banner.

The full list of NSW projects to receive funding will be announced by the government in coming months.

By Emma DARBIN