20 Myall St, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

20 Myall Street, Tea Gardens

$549,000

SITUATED in a convenient location, this freestanding, single level home features three bedrooms, two with built-ins and a main with ensuite.

The open floor plan still allows for separate formal and informal living.

Light and airy throughout this modern cottage offers a generous sized kitchen, air conditioning, an enclosed entertaining deck and single carport.

The tiled main bathroom offers a combined bathtub and shower.

Within walking distance to all facilities, this is an excellent opportunity for the first home buyer or for those looking for a low maintenance getaway or as an investment with rental properties currently in high demand.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.