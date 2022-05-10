20 Myall St, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate Myall Coast Property by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 10, 2022 20 Myall Street, Tea Gardens $549,000 SITUATED in a convenient location, this freestanding, single level home features three bedrooms, two with built-ins and a main with ensuite. The open floor plan still allows for separate formal and informal living. Light and airy throughout this modern cottage offers a generous sized kitchen, air conditioning, an enclosed entertaining deck and single carport. The tiled main bathroom offers a combined bathtub and shower. Within walking distance to all facilities, this is an excellent opportunity for the first home buyer or for those looking for a low maintenance getaway or as an investment with rental properties currently in high demand. Contact us today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only. Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.