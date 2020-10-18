20 Perry Drive, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Raine & Horne Toormina Sawtell

0 SHARES Share Tweet

20 Perry Drive, Coffs Harbour

Price: $625,000

LOOKING for a large four bedroom ensuite home with the flexibility to house an extended family?



This may be your home!

20 Perry Drive is a tri-level residence positioned in one of our best streets and is surrounded by quality homes.

The upper level has the lounge/living area along with 3 bedrooms – master with ensuite, high ceilings and the main bathroom.

The main level has a well-appointed kitchen, the dining area along with a family room.

The family room opens on to a rear deck which features wonderful views over the neighbourhood and all the way to the coast.

An internal set of stairs takes you to the lower level.

On this level we have a large rumpus room, the fourth bedroom along with the laundry that has its own toilet and shower.

This area could be used for guest accommodation or a self contained area for the extended family.

The lawns and gardens are well established with the rear yard being your own private oasis in the middle of town.

There is also a double garage with internal access with the schools, shops and public transport all being close by.

For the investor, our excellent tenant is keen to stay and currently pays $510 per week.

Arrange your inspection today, contact Raine & Horne Toormina Sawtell on 6658 1611.