20 Yamba St, Hawks Nest is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

20 Yamba St, Hawks Nest

5 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 garage

Approx. 1015 sqm

ALMOST equidistant between the beaches of Hawks Nest and the Myall River is this large 1000+sqm parcel of land with two storey residence.

Walk to the golf club, the shops, medical centre, cafes and restaurants.

There are many restaurants to choose from including the Chinese Moon Garden, The Nest, Benchmark on Booner,

Fiona’s Family cafe at the Golf Club; and the Surf Club now has its own cafe where you can enjoy a coffee overlooking the beach.

This is a rare large and level parcel right in the heart of Hawks Nest.

The dwelling is an older style brick and timber double storey building that was tenanted until a year ago – since then it has been uninhabited and boarded up for security and safety.

Downstairs is a two bedroom, self-contained granny flat with bathroom and kitchenette.

Upstairs there are original floorboards, an open plan living and dining area off the kitchen, and a balcony that runs the width of the home.

This level has three full bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The laundry is downstairs and separate to both parts of the house.

All services such as electricity and water are connected.

You could either do a substantial renovation or a complete rebuild.

The location is ideal, being just 400m to the Boat ramp on the Myall River and just on 1000m to the Hawks Nest Golf Clubhouse and beach Surf Club.

You can simply park the car on arrival and walk everywhere!

The north facing aspect is the perfect aspect for all day sunlight.

Properties in Hawks Nest are tightly held, so this is a rare chance to secure a large lot right in the heart of the village.

Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens are located less than 40 minutes to Newcastle airport and an hour to Newcastle.

Sydney is just over 2 hours on the M1 (Wahroonga) – the perfect distance for your holiday home.

Offers are being taken on the Openn Negotiation platform for consideration on 13 May, 2022 at 6pm.

Any offer needs to have all conditions clearly disclosed as this will go towards the vendor’s decision.

Highest price may not be the successful purchaser as conditions will be a key consideration.

Contact Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384 569 or Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766.