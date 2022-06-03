$20,000 scholarship for gifted Bowraville student

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRENNITA Buchanan, a gifted female student from Bowraville is among the 70 NSW recipients of a life changing scholarship worth more than $20,000 to help them stay, and excel, in school.

The scholarships are awarded to high potential girls, who are experiencing low socio-economic circumstances, through the Harding Miller Education Foundation.

Executive Director Cara Varian says the Foundation’s scholarships provide the girls with a new laptop, high speed internet connections, tutoring, career guidance and support to help cover the costs of uniforms, books and school expenses.

“Where these young women have faced barriers, we are offering them a pathway through school and also potentially to university,” Ms Varian said.

“These students have the potential to become leaders in their fields and we hope that the scholarship gives them the support they need to understand and achieve that potential.”

Brennita attends Bowraville Central School, and said the scholarship will offer real, tangible help.

“This scholarship will help me greatly as I have high potential through consistent application in school.

“Results don’t always show how far students, such as myself, have moved to achieve success.

“I have shown ability to strive for academic achievement often in an environment of low expectations.

“My academic motivation is to attend University to study Science and Engineering.

“I wish to be a part of a workplace that improves the lives of others or contributes to making the environment cleaner and healthier for all people,” Brennita said.

Ms Varian said that Brennita is one of 162 scholarships winners across Australia this year, including 70 from NSW who were formally recognised in a ceremony on Monday.

The Harding Miller Sydney Awards Night will take place at The Australian National Maritime Museum from 5:30pm.

Numerous studies show education can be a key to breaking cycles of disadvantage, with some even showing that for every year a young woman stays in school, she can increase her potential future income by 25 percent.

“Breaking barriers is what drives us at the Harding Miller Foundation, with some 800 young women having been given a scholarship since we started offering them in 2016,” Ms Varian said.

“We’re pleased and proud to support these talented young women.

“We really want to encourage them to really believe in themselves and know they are capable of anything they put their minds to.”

Ms Varian said applications will soon open for the next round of scholarships, and encouraged girls from Year 8 who think they might qualify, to consider applying.

“If you’re a girl in Year 8, who thinks that your lack of computer, internet or mentoring is holding you back from success, we’d love to hear from you,” Ms Varian said.

“And of course we would love to hear from more generous donors who can help us fund this program and the wonderful outcomes it is driving for young women.”

Applications for scholarships for 2023 will open from 13 July and close on 14 September 2022.

To find out more information, get involved or support the Harding Miller Education Foundation please visit http://www.hardingmillereducationfoundation.org.au