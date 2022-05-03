2018 Giro Road, Hungary Hill Via Gloucester is on the market with R and R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2018 Giro Road, Hungry Hill Via Gloucester

Price: $700,000 Negotiable

3 Bed, 1 Bath 4 Car

LOCATED along a winding country road and accessed from the Thunderbolts Way, approximately a 1 hour and 20 minutes drive from Gloucester town centre, this 150-acre property is a nature lover’s paradise.

With a cleared and mowed house yard area which then rises to high timbered country beyond, a crystal-clear creek meanders through the property and there is a stock dam

The air-conditioned home is nearly new and consists of two bedrooms, a kitchen/dining area and a bathroom.

A glass slider door takes you out to the lovely extra wide brand-new timber veranda and leads you to the third bedroom with toilet/laundry adjoining.

A 4-car carport runs along the other side of the home.

The property is solely operated by a brand new large standalone solar system with a backup diesel generator (auto cut-in and brand new) and has app-operated remote access.

The solar system mains are safely housed within a shipping container.

A camera security system is in place to allow you to check in on the property from afar.

A quiet and peaceful area with only farming and nature surroundings, this property has all the modern comforts yet allows you to enjoy nature at its finest.

Call Denise today for an inspection – 0414 725 482.