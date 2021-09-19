2021 HSC Enrolment Snapshot released

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE release of the 2021 HSC enrolment snapshot by the NSW Education Standards Authority shows that 68,710 students are working towards the 2021 Higher School Certificate.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said that most of this year’s cohort started Kindergarten in 2009 and will finish their 13-year schooling career in the next few weeks, before exams begin on 9 November.

“Each year, the HSC enrolment snapshot gives us some insight into the students who are studying an HSC course, which areas of study students are interested in and how enrolment has changed over time,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Enrolment this year is consistent with previous years, with Mathematics, Biology and Business Studies attracting the largest number of students for nine years running.

“We’ve also seen a promising increase of 19% in Science Extension enrolment, which was first examined in 2019. It’s great to see students, particularly young women who make up 54% of this year’s enrolment, taking on the new research-based course.

“This year, we have 898 sets of twins and 15 sets of triplets and quadruplets spread across NSW cities and regions.”

20,234 students (26% of the total cohort) are enrolled in at least one HSC Vocational Educational and Training course, with Hospitality (7,274), Construction (3,663) and Business Services (2,564) continuing to see the highest number of enrolments.

“My message to students is to be proud of the resilience you have shown so far, look after yourself and each other.

“You now have eight weeks to prepare for your exams,” Ms Mitchell said.

“The entire NSW community is behind you as you prepare for your final exams.

“It is not too late to ask for help, either for your study preparations or for your personal wellbeing,” Ms Mitchell said.

Starting with English on 9 November and ending on 3 December, 76,400 students will sit at least one of the 110 HSC exams.

View the full 2020 HSC enrolment snapshot: https://educationstandards.nsw.edu.au/wps/portal/nesa/11-12/hsc/about-HSC/HSC-facts-figures