2021 Mid North Coast Ignite Tickets Free for Local Businesses

CHRISTMAS is coming early for Coffs Coast businesses and people who live on the Mid North Coast, with tickets for this year’s Mid North Coast Ignite Symposium being offered totally free thanks to Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC).

The annual symposium kicks off one November 3 and offers over seventy speakers.



It’s worth it for your business.

This year the event will be available online for three months for guests to ‘attend’ when they can.

CEO and Director of RDAMNC, Kerry Grace, announced the result after a board meeting last week with their sponsors including the National Recovery and Resilience Agency, MidCoast Council, Optus and Event Quality.

“The RDAMNC board met and agreed it’s been a tough year for businesses in the Mid North Coast,” explained Kieren Dell, Chair of RDAMNC and CEO of Majestic Cinemas.

“We decided to offer businesses an early Christmas gift of free tickets for Ignite MNC in 2021 for anyone who lives or works on the Mid North Coast of NSW, valued at $85 each.”

Digitally located in Wingham, this event will have as many surprises as the heritage town itself, hosting keynote speakers and guest panellists representing business, community, and government across the Mid North Coast.

To be held over four massive conference days, the symposium will be discussing housing, circular economy and business preparedness.

Contributions from symposium participants will also help form the Mid North Coast regional plan which will be released in July 2022.

“Ignite MNC 2021 was designed to be digital from the beginning and is definitely not going to be like other online events you have experienced,” said Ms Grace.

“We know people have spent a lot of time on video calls this year, and we don’t want to add to anybody’s ‘Zoom fatigue’.

“There will be a rich program with something for everyone, with over 70 guest speakers and a range of interactive activities to keep everyone engaged and interested, including speed networking, an exhibition hall, round table discussions, and even a generational debate between Baby Boomers and Millennials.”

By: Sandra MOON