2021 Review of Musicians and Performers on the Coffs Coast

DESPITE the pandemonium from the pandemic, musicians and performers on the Coffs Coast have been a shining light bringing entertainment and joy to the community.

Here are some of our favourite photographs and moments in 2021.



The talent show at C.ex Woolgoolga set the scene with an impressive and diverse display of local talent that left celebrity local judge Jack Thompson with one of the toughest roles of his career trying to choose the winners.

OAM John ‘Swanee’ Swan from Coffs Harbour raised the roof at a charity gig in aid of Hope for the Homeless at Red-C Events.

Coffs Coast Pipe and Drums celebrated St Paddy’s Day with a bang, good craic and plenty of the black stuff at the Coffs Hotel.

The Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium classical junior and senior music performances went from strength to strength with shows every term and throughout the year.

At the end of August the NSW government announced a snap lockdown which was another setback for the industry to overcome.

After the lockdown ended, The Moonee Beach Hotel quickly brought back live music as the Orlandos rocked the crowd.

Fire dancers and a haunted house spooked everyone out at the Coramba Hotel over Halloween and the Hoey Moey hosted an all-day Bluesfest featuring some of the region’s most talented performers including Kailey Pallas, Nathan Beretta, Cold Caller and Slim Pickens.

New bars and venues opened in the region including the Woopi Brewing Co, King Tide Brewery and the Jetty Beach House which brought hundreds of jobs to the area.

The new venues provided more stages for local performers to entertain and more reasons for Coffs locals and tourists to immerse themselves in the thriving entertainment scene that is traditionally more associated with Sydney, Byron Bay and the Gold Coast.

The new venues benefitted local businesses through increased demand for local produce and new business opportunities arose.

A new start-up was launched as The Barrel Run Custom Tours, providing experiences to locals and tourists, showcasing the venues in the region.

In December The Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio capped off the year with a giggle from their rib-tickling satirical performance of the Naughty or Nice Christmas Special.

The talent on the Coffs Coast continues to rise and we look forward to sharing more moments in 2022.

By David WIGLEY