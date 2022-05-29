2022 Community Building Partnership grant program applications are now open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COMMUNITY Building Partnership grant applications close on Friday 10 June, unlocking $37.2 million for community infrastructure projects across NSW.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said $400,000 is available for projects in each NSW electorate, including Coffs Harbour.



He urges local councils and not-for-profit groups to apply for the funds they need to deliver projects with social, environmental and recreational outcomes.

“Local sports clubs, charities, schools and museums are just some of the groups that benefit from this program,” Mr Singh said.

“If your organisation or club needs extra funding for infrastructure, such as playgrounds, accessible features, equipment or refurbishment, then I’d strongly encourage you to apply.”

Through the NSW Government’s 2021 Community Building Partnership Program the Coffs Coast has secured $400,000 in funding for a total of fifteen projects.

Successful applicants included Boambee Reserve and Hall Upgrade ($23,900), Coffs Harbour PCYC – Installation of indoor and outdoor CCTV ($18,117), South Coffs Community Garden Inc All-weather, Safe, Concrete Pathway Allowing Senior and Disabled Accessibility ($38,000) and Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club’s Dragon Boat Trailer ($10,962).

John Higgins, President/Treasurer of South Coffs Community Garden told News Of The Area, “We were successful in getting the Community Building grant to fund 220m of all-weather concrete pathways around our garden.

“The pathways were originally packed crushed concrete gravel, which was fine at first, but as we are totally organic, weed control became a major ongoing task and the paths became a major trip hazard for older people and a muddy bog during any wet seasons.

“The pathway has not been started as yet due to the continual rain; it has been impossible to get equipment into the area due to the problem of bogging and destroying the area.

“We are hoping to get started as soon as the weather clears.”

In December 2021 Mr Singh personally congratulated the Cancer Council Coffs Harbour team on their application for a cancer support and transport vehicle for patients in Coffs Harbour.

“The funds are for the purchase of a vehicle enabling Cancer Council NSW volunteers to transport cancer patients from their homes to cancer treatment in Coffs Harbour.”

Mr Singh said the Community Building Partnership program “means that you can support your community group to improve the places you meet, train or play”.

“Take the time to prepare and submit your application so your community group doesn’t miss out on a share of $400,000.”

Applications close at 5pm, Friday 10 June 2022.

Applicants must read the program guidelines to ensure their club or organisation and proposed project are eligible.

For more information visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.

By Andrea FERRARI