206/21 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

206/21 Marine Drive, ‘The Boathouse’, Tea Gardens

Price: $365,000

PRESENTED for sale is this impressive two bedroom apartment overlooking the beautiful Myall River and opposite the Marina.



Being close to shops and restaurants on the Tea Gardens waterfront, and enjoying the many features within ‘The Boathouse’ complex (including pools, gym and sauna) this property is the ideal holiday destination.

As an investment property the returns are consistent with very high occupancy rates.

The apartment features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, secure parking, air-conditioning and spa bath.

Being sold as a ‘walk in-walk out’ proposition, this is not to be missed.

Contact us today to arrange an inspection.

Inspections are by appointment and subject to availability.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.