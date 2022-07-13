20A Myall Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

20A Myall Street, Tea Gardens

Price: $855,000

RECENTLY completed and ready to move in today.

Elegant, spacious, low maintenance and well positioned just a short walk to the Myall Quays shopping precinct and minutes to the Myall River and beaches of Hawks Nest. This brand-new home represents a fantastic opportunity for the new owner.

Offering privacy and space on a battle-axe block, four generous bedrooms, ensuite and walk-in robe, large living areas spilling out onto the fully covered alfresco entertaining area, there is enough room for all the family.

Other features include a ducted air conditioning and alarm system; a kitchen with stone benchtop and all modern appliances and large walk-in pantry; three toilets and two large linen cupboards; fully landscaped and fully fenced; remote garage door for large double lock up garage with storage cupboard, internal access and extra length to accommodate a 15ft boat on a trailer.

If you want the luxury of a brand new residence with low maintenance grounds then this one’s for you.

Buy now and move in just in time for summer!

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.