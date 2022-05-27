$21,000 raised for Park Beach Plaza Flood Appeal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARK Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase partnered with The Salvation Army (Coffs Harbour) in early March to launch a Flood Appeal.

They asked customers to donate money to raise much needed funds to assist the tireless work of the Salvation Army Emergency Services Team (SAES) and volunteers, working in our neighbouring communities impacted by the devastating floods.



Coffs Harbour’s SAES Team were one of several teams supporting first responders and evacuees with meals (more than 6,500), emotional and practical support in Lismore and Tweed Heads.

Last week Caroline Laine, Group Marketing Manager, Bachrach Naumburger Group (owners of Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase), visited the Salvation Army team in Lismore to donate the $21,100 raised.

Captain Philip Sutcliffe, Salvation Army Officer, Northern Rivers was on the ground in Lismore to receive this generous donation.

Caroline Laine said, “On behalf of the Coffs Coast community, Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase and as your neighbours, we have watched from afar the devastation and heartbreak your community has endured and we trust that this funding along the way has made some aspect of life just a little bit easier.

“We know the Salvation Army have been doing an incredible job in providing meals and emotional support.”

Captain Sutcliffe said, “The Salvation Army personnel have been on the ground since March providing thousands of meals for those impacted by floods from Coffs Harbour up the NSW north coast.

“In addition to meals, our teams have been offering emotional support, which has been well received by those displaced from their homes.”

The Park Beach Plaza/Park Beach HomeBase Flood Appeal saw $10,550 in donations from the Coffs Coast community and Park Beach Plaza, Park Beach HomeBase and the Bachrach Naumburger Group matched that effort, rounding the total to $21,100.