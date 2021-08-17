22 -24 Coupland Ave, Tea Gardens is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

22 -24 Coupland Ave, Tea Gardens

1620 sqm

4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom/ 2 carport

2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom – granny flat

Offered for sale – via Online Auction

ONE of the most unique properties in the Tea Gardens.

This parcel offers two homes on a double block and is just 400m to the Myall River.

Fully fenced the block has an original brick and tile home with four bedrooms and a two bedroom free-standing granny flat.

The second block is completely cleared and allows for room for the motorhome, the caravan or the boats.

Perhaps you could build a workshop or shed or maybe sell it off.

The original dwelling offers parquetry flooring and a formal living area at the front with a large open plan living area at the rear.

A contemporary new kitchen with stone bench tops, gas cooktop and modern appliances including a Bosch dishwasher, and of course an island with breakfast bar.

The master bedroom has a built in robe, as well as an en-suite bathroom.

There are two other double bedrooms with built-ins, and a fourth bedroom or home office.

The family bathroom features a separate bathtub and shower, and there is an additional shower and toilet in the laundry.

Other extras include solar panels on the roof, as well as ceiling fans and split system air conditioning.

A double carport between the two homes offers undercover parking.

At the rear of the property there is a newly constructed granny flat with two bedrooms and a bathroom.

This newly built home needs several items completed before an Occupation Certificate can be issued (quote on file).

Live in one and permanently rent or Airbnb the second home for additional income, with quality rental homes are in high demand at the moment.

The Openn Negotiation has started (auction held online with flexible terms for qualified buyers).

The property can sell at any time, contact the Agent immediately to become qualified and avoid missing out.

Openn Negotiation is an online platform and an app, where buyers and sellers make informed decisions with complete transparency.

All you need is a device and an internet connection.

For more information contact Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384569 or Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766.