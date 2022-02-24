22 Ash St, Dorrigo is on the market with Ray White Dorrigo/Bellingen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Address: 22 Ash Street, Dorrigo

Price: $799,000

Land size: 730 sqm.

TWO near new dwellings on one parcel of land.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home and a two-bedroom studio residence.

Fully council approved.

Opposite the Bielsdown River walk, with a footpath to the town centre along the river.

Modern and low maintenance.

Built by a well-known and respected local Dorrigo builder.

Currently tenanted, bringing an income of $640 per week with potential to be increased.

Investors can obtain a dual rental income; or occupy one and lease the other; or accommodate the large multi-generational families wanting to live together but still have their own private homes.

Rentals are in great demand in Dorrigo if you are considering this desirable investment opportunity.

HOUSE: Three bedroom with built in robes and ensuite in master.

Open plan living and dining.

Reverse cycle heating and cooling, shower and bath in the master bathroom.

Gas cooktop, electric oven, rangehood, dishwasher.

The house features a fantastic, spacious timber deck, north facing.

STUDIO: Spacious, two bedrooms with built in robes and one bathroom.

Open plan living and dining.

Gas heating, ceiling fans in all rooms, gas cooking and rangehood.

Also has a great north facing timber deck.

Services to the property include: Town water, sewer connection, NBN, garbage collection and mail daily.

Viewings by appointment.

Whilst physical inspection regulations are much stricter at the moment, they are still permitted, however we do appreciate that only persons currently in a position to purchase view the property.

Please call or email to discuss.

Contact: Jade Gibson, Ray White Dorrigo/Bellingen on 0417 584 712 or [email protected].