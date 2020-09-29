22 Cove Avenue, Bundabah is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

22 Cove Avenue, Bundabah

Prince: $475,000

THIS light and airy coastal cottage is centrally located in the waterside village of Bundabah and is now being offered for sale.



Set on a large 1142sqm lot, this property offers plenty of space for playing, gardening and/or extending.

This home has been cared for and features 1/2 bedrooms with plenty of room to expand to extra bedrooms, two bathrooms, a combined lounge, dining and kitchen that spills onto the rear entertaining deck overlooking the fantastic and well maintained backyard.

Other extras include a large carport, two large water tanks and a caravan for extra accommodation or storage.

This property is also fully fenced for the fur babies of the family.

Within walking distance to the water and boat launching areas the whole of the Port Stephens waterway awaits.

Contact us today to arrange an inspection of this beautiful home.

Inspections are by appointment only.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.