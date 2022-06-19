22 Lions Need for Feed trucks stay overnight in Coffs en route north

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWENTY two trucks, including a B-double, carrying fodder for farmers impacted by the March floods, stopped over in Coffs on Saturday night, 11 June.

The Lions Need for Feed convoy started in Victoria and a few other vehicles joined on their way up the coast of NSW.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Along with several support vehicles a total of 40 volunteers cruised in to Coffs at sunset on Saturday.

Members of the Coffs Harbour and Urunga Lions Clubs worked together to organise an overnight stopover in Coffs Harbour.

Lion Emily Struik told News Of The Area, “It was a team effort and was only achieved with the support of the local community.

“We would like to thank the following people and organisations for their support: C.ex Coffs Harbour for providing dinner for the volunteers and the local people who were supported the convoy; Brown & Hurley for agreeing to accommodate the b-double trailers overnight; and Newcombe Coach Lines for proving a coach to ferry the volunteers from the C.ex Stadium to the club for dinner.

“A special thank you goes to Coffs Harbour City Council staff members Jason Bailey, Sharon McDougall and Brittany Raven who helped us get a suitable venue for the trucks.

“Farm to Freezer, Jacks Eggs, Coles – Coffs Harbour for supplies for breakfast and Woolgoolga Lions Club who provided the use of their BBQ trailer to cook the breakfast.

“Last but not least we would like to thank Councillor Rodger Pryce for all he did to assist behind the scenes to make the stopover a great success,” said Emily.

At the dinner, Coffs Harbour Pacific City Lions Club, Coffs Harbour Lions Club and Woolgoolga Swim School made donations to Lions Need for Feed.

“We are looking forward to being able to continue supporting the Lions Club Need for Feed when their next convoy heads up to the farmers in the Northern Rivers,” said Emily.

By Andrea FERRARI