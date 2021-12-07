22 Prince Street Bulahdelah is on the market with R and R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

22 Prince Street Bulahdelah

$330,000 – $350,000

3 Bed, 1 Bath, 0 Car

THIS modest little home is the renovator’s dream.

Whether it’s a first-time buyer or experienced investor, 22 Prince Street has the potential to make it your own.

An open living and kitchen gives you ample space to create a great living and entertaining area of your own liking.

Sporting views of Bulahdelah showgrounds and sport fields, as well as panoramic views of Alum Mountain.

This property is only a short walk or drive to Bulahdelah’s local venues such as the bowling club and town centre.

If you are looking to invest, this property comes with a great tenant in place who is happy to stay.

Please call Alyssa Germon 0499 223 088 for more information.