22 Prince Street Bulahdelah is on the market with R and R Property Myall Coast Property Property by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 7, 2021 22 Prince Street Bulahdelah $330,000 – $350,000 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 0 Car THIS modest little home is the renovator’s dream. Whether it’s a first-time buyer or experienced investor, 22 Prince Street has the potential to make it your own. An open living and kitchen gives you ample space to create a great living and entertaining area of your own liking. Sporting views of Bulahdelah showgrounds and sport fields, as well as panoramic views of Alum Mountain. This property is only a short walk or drive to Bulahdelah’s local venues such as the bowling club and town centre. If you are looking to invest, this property comes with a great tenant in place who is happy to stay. Please call Alyssa Germon 0499 223 088 for more information.