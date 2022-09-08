2329 Orara Way, Glenreagh is on the market with LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour

Address: 2329 Orara Way, Glenreagh

For Sale: $1,695,000

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 5 Car

40.84ha/ 100.87 acres

View: By Appointment

A GENTLE slope, easy access, and town water already established across the farm will encourage potential subdivision into the future for this attractive lifestyle property, subject to rezoning and council approval.

Within walking distance of Glenreagh and the well-regarded Golden Dog Hotel, shop, Post Office, and School, centrally located between Coffs Harbour and Grafton is an enticing 40.84ha/ 100.87 acres and an established homestead with commanding views over Glenreagh and the panoramic countryside.

Town water and bore water provide water in abundance, which is also distributed across seven fenced paddocks and one large pasture paddock.

Approximately 120 bales of meadow hay could be harvested now, with approximately 150 bales available yearly.

A huge, aged workshop/shed protects vehicles/machinery from the weather.

The beautifully refurbished and thoughtfully presented three-bedroom home with lock up garage has mirrored built-ins in all bedrooms.

The home has two separate bathrooms, is tastefully tiled and very functional.

Enjoy the modern functional kitchen with Electrolux Pyroluxe oven and dishwasher.

The property features a spacious dining area and open plan loungeroom with climate control reverse cycle air-conditioning and wood fire heating.

Step outside to an attractive undercover entertainment area, boarded by a select plant greenhouse and landscaped gardens, with a stylish and refreshing in-ground salt/magnesium pool with auto chlorinator and free-standing spa all with a secure child enclosure.

The property also features a large secure fenced vegetable patch and enclosed chook pen.

