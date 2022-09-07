235A Myall Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

235A Myall Street, Tea Gardens

Price: $550,000 – $575,000

CENTRALLY located, three bedroom, one bathroom (two toilets) Torrens Title townhouse.

Situated only one street from the Tea Gardens waterfront, this property offers an excellent opportunity for investors or first home buyers alike.

Other features include a fully tiled lounge/dining and modern kitchen with dishwasher. All bedrooms have built-in robes.

The property has two upstairs balconies and an enclosed yard, with side access for boat/van storage.

Low maintenance makes it easy for use as a holiday property also.

