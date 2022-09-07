235A Myall Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate Myall Coast Property Property by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 7, 2022 235A Myall Street, Tea Gardens Price: $550,000 – $575,000 CENTRALLY located, three bedroom, one bathroom (two toilets) Torrens Title townhouse. Situated only one street from the Tea Gardens waterfront, this property offers an excellent opportunity for investors or first home buyers alike. Other features include a fully tiled lounge/dining and modern kitchen with dishwasher. All bedrooms have built-in robes. The property has two upstairs balconies and an enclosed yard, with side access for boat/van storage. Low maintenance makes it easy for use as a holiday property also. Call to arrange an inspection of this fantastic property today. Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200 today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.