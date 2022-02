$24 million to be spent on 75 community projects across MidCoast region

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE than $24 million is being spent on over 75 separate projects across the MidCoast region to improve community spaces and recreational facilities.

The funding, which has largely been contributed by the State and Federal Governments, is set to improve MidCoast facilities and spaces from parks and beach access to much-loved community buildings, walkways, signage and playground equipment.



A huge range of recreational facilities will be improved, ranging from fish-cleaning tables and public amenities to sporting fields, swimming pools, tennis courts and showground facilities.

“The projects underway will benefit almost everyone on the MidCoast,” said Council’s General Manager, Adrian Panuccio.

“MidCoast residents have let us know how important our facilities and public spaces are to them in their everyday lives.

They are the relaxing green spaces, the playgrounds, the sporting and cultural facilities where people spend their leisure time.

“These allocated funds will ensure we maintain the quality of our MidCoast buildings and spaces for the community to enjoy, which will directly improve the liveability of the region.”

Eight projects are being funded under Council’s capital renewal program, including the replacement of lookouts, park furniture, fencing and signage at various locations across the MidCoast, along with specific larger projects including Manning and Great Lakes Aquatic Leisure Centre ceilings amongst others.

Two other capital renewal projects, the replacement of a section of the Pelican Boardwalk in Forster and gates at the Johnny Martin Oval, will be grant funded.

Three beach access improvement projects are underway at Diamond Beach, Wallabi Point and Seal Rocks.

The Seal Rocks Number One Beach reserve access is currently in a consultancy phase due to the heritage assessment taking place there.

These projects are funded from beach permits revenue.

There are a further 62 grant-funded projects set to take place on the MidCoast to improve the community spaces and recreational facilities that we all enjoy.

Places like Allworth, Burrell Creek, Ellenborough, Croki and Coomba Park will see projects get underway. Larger villages including Nabiac, Tinonee, Wingham, Blackhead, Bulahdelah, Stroud, Old Bar, Cundletown, and Harrington have also not been forgotten.

“Projects identified in Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest, Gloucester, Forster, Tuncurry and Taree are also receiving their fair share of improvements,” added Mr Panuccio.

Council is creating user-friendly online hubs where you can register to stay up to date on how these projects are progressing.

Visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au and register for updates on playground upgrades, public amenities, sporting grounds or community halls near you.

For more information on the outcomes of the most recent Council meeting – see https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Council/Council-Meetings/Meeting-Agendas-and-Minutes/Summary-Council-meeting-2-February-2022