240 Timmsvale Road, Timmsvale is on the market with LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour

Address: 240 Timmsvale Road, Timmsvale

Prince: $425,000

1757m2/ .439 acres of beautiful, relaxed living with the babbling brook of Katerum Creek at the bottom of your property and the beauty of natural highland bush in all its colours & textures just across the other side of the Little Nymboida River only 5 minutes’ walk away.

A spacious 4-bedroom Colourbond clad home, elevated in a small village setting has benefited with a modern refurbishment.

Featuring a new kitchen, shower and separate toilet/ laundry, Belling stove & range hood, wood heater, air conditioner.

The home is rewired with new light fittings and power points.

A covered deck on two sides greatly expands your living and entertainment enjoyment.

Other benefits to this relaxed lifestyle include safety gates at both ends of your decks, security cameras, security lights, solar hot water and solar power back to the grid reduces your electricity costs.

30 plus years of established fruit trees and bush tucker including Davidson plums, lemon myrtle, aniseed myrtle and lilly pilly.

A garage and carport secure your vehicles.

Abundant water is held in rainwater tanks complimented by riparian rights to draw water for stock and domestic needs.

Contact LJ Hooker on 02 6652 2266 or at salessupport@ljhps.com.au.