246A Sawtell Road, Boambee East is on the market with Sawtell Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

246A Sawtell Road Boambee East.

4 Bed + Office, 2 Bath, 2 Car.

Land: 628 m2

SET back from the road, this attractive four bedroom plus office home showcases modern contemporary living on a low maintenance 628 m2 parcel of land.

Built in 2016, the home design has taken full advantage of the Northern aspect for the main living areas and covered outdoor entertainment, allowing plenty of natural light and winter sun into the main living areas.

The modern kitchen has plenty of bench space which doubles as a fantastic breakfast bar and connects perfectly to the outdoor entertainment area and overlooks the rear yard, making it easy to keep an eye on the kids.

Separation between the master suite and the other three bedrooms is a sought-after feature and you have a separate office which could easily convert into a fifth bedroom if needed.

Internal access is provided to the home from the remote controlled, double lock-up garage.

Additional features include, solar HWS, water tank and additional hardstand space for car parking, boat or caravan storage.

This home will appeal to both families and empty nesters looking to downsize from larger multi-level dwellings but retain living space.

Only a few minutes driving distance to Sawtell Village, Beaches, Toormina shopping Centre, airport, and schools…this home is sure to impress!

Call Barry or Matt France from Sawtell Real Estate Co to book an inspection!