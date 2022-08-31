25 Kurrawong Ave, Hawks Nest is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

Price: $920,000

25 Kurrawong Ave, Hawks Nest

3 or 4 Bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 garage

CENTRALLY located in the heart of the beachside village of Hawks Nest is this single level brick and tile family home on a generous block of land with double garage.

The grounds are fully fenced, with a north facing undercover patio featuring an electric vergola.

This home is spacious and allows for entertaining family and friends throughout the year, indoors and out.

The property features large open plan living and dining areas, as well as casual eating and entertaining spaces that flow to the patio.

The home has four bedrooms, the master with ensuite and robe, and a smaller fourth bedroom or home office.

The kitchen has plenty of storage and bench space, a large corner pantry and a dishwasher.

With a large picture window to the garden preparing meals will be a pleasure.

Entertain outdoors and enjoy family lunches and BBQs after a day at the beach.

The backyard is fully fenced and has plenty of space for the children and the dog, a Hills Hoist and even room for a veggie garden.

Location is key – with the riverfront and the shops approx 500m away; the golf club 700m, and the beach 1km away.

This property offers a broad appeal – as a holiday home, a retirement option or a great family dwelling.

Side access allows for parking of a boat or the RV.

These properties are increasingly hard to find, so book an inspection as soon as you can.

Extras include split system air conditioning, skylights, ceiling fans, gas connection for heating/bbq, outdoor entertaining with vergola, solar hot water, auto garage door, whirly-bird, and a fully fenced yard with garden shed.

This home will not disappoint – much loved and many happy memories have been made here – now it’s time for you to make yours here.

Contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766 for more information.