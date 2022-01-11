25 Moonlight Circuit, Gloucester is on the market with R and R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

25 Moonlight Circuit, Gloucester

Online auction 1 Feb 2022 11am (if not sold prior).

Price guide: $1,350,000 – $1,485,000

SHOWCASING a new master-built residence that exudes first class sophistication and a sense of relaxed luxury reminiscent of The Hamptons, this wonderful showpiece features unrivalled quality of modern styling.

This luxury home was completed in May 2021.

With its commanding parkland setting on 2.5ac on exclusive Moonlight Circuit within the prestigious Thunderbolts Estate the property boasts views to both the Mograni and Bucketts Ranges.

The brick and Colourbond executive residence features five stylish bedrooms, premier suite with expansive WIR and chic ensuite, the fourth bedroom lends itself to home office/studio use.

The home’s focal point is the impressive family zone with free-flowing living and dining spaces flooded with natural light from feature windows that take full advantage of the coveted northerly aspect.

Glass sliders open to an expansive covered patio where the best of alfresco entertaining is assured.

A retreat room compliments a specifically designed media room.

Additional highlights include ducted heating/cooling, ceiling fans, study nook, hall closet, linen press, substantial rainwater tank, solar and vegetable plot.

Ideally located minutes from Gloucester’s thriving town centre, this unique residence will appeal to the discerning buyer seeking an enviable lifestyle.

Inspection is guaranteed to leave you breathless.

Contact R and R Property on 1300 PROPERTY (1300 776 737).