250-250a Sawtell Road, Boambee East is on the market with Raine&Horne Coffs Harbour

250-250a Sawtell Road, Boambee East

Auction: 20/11/2021

5 Beds/3 Baths/Cars 1 garage and 2 off-street

Land Size: 1,385m2

This 1,385m2 property has potential and opportunity in spades, with two existing, approved dual occupancy homes, sitting on a huge, near level, double block.

Both homes have private access with separate garden and yard space.

The main home has three good-sized bedrooms, a study, two bathrooms, and a single garage.

Two large living areas, with timber flooring, adjoin the modern kitchen and complete a comfortable family home.

The second home offers two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an open plan living area.

Positioned privately to the rear of the main home, it includes a spacious back garden and enclosed deck.

This property offers a range of opportunities for occupiers and investors alike:

• Invest and rent both.

• Utilise both for your personal use.

• Live in one and enjoy the income from the other.

• Redevelop the site.

Located approximately five minutes from Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre, with Sawtell cafes and beaches literally on your doorstep.

This property will be offered for sale by Public Auction on Saturday 20 November 21 at 10.30am on-site.

For further information call Christine Clarke at Raine&Horne Coffs Harbour on 0408 655 688 or email [email protected].