$2500 grants on offer to community groups

ELECTRICITY distributor Essential Energy this week launched its annual Community Choices program, which supports local groups across its footprint by offering funds up to $2,500 for successful candidates.

This is the first year the annual Community Choices and Community Halls giving programs have been consolidated, with a total funding pool of $245,000.

With funding available in 20 zones across the network’s footprint incorporating rural, regional and remote New South Wales and parts of southern Queensland; the electricity distributor hopes to support as many as 300 registered charities, not-for-profit groups, community groups and community halls.

Community Relations Manager North Coast, Raelene Myers, said, “From Monday 28 February, eligible groups such as charities, not-for-profit and community groups like CWAs, community halls, community centres, school P&Cs and sporting clubs can nominate to take part in the community-led voting for a share of the $245,000.

“Once verified, they can rally their supporters to take part in the public voting online for ten days from 8 April.

“The entire process can be completed online – from community groups and charities nominating to the community voting.

“It’s a great and COVID-safe way to raise funds,” Raelene said.

“There are many groups across our footprint that are really in need of this funding – which is why Essential Energy is asking the community to choose a cause that counts and nominate them,” Raelene said.

The Community Choices program includes $245,000 in funding across 20 zones in the network area, with funding packages ranging from $300 to $2,500 available depending on votes.

There are separate funding streams available for community halls and for groups located within small communities with populations of less than 10,000.

Nominees must be able to receive payments by electronic funds transfer (EFT) and provide photos and stories about their organisations and the work they do.

Nominations open 28 February and close 20 March 2022. Voting opens on 8 April and closes 18 April 2022.

Visit essentialenergy.com.au/choices-2022 to learn more or make a nomination.