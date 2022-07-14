$250,000 grants help rural and regional communities through ANZ Seeds of Renewal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOT-FOR-PROFIT organisations in remote, rural and regional areas that are running programs which build prosperity in their community are being called to apply for ANZ’s Seeds of Renewal grants.

With an overall funding pot of $250,000, the individual grants provide up to $15,000 for projects aligned to four focus areas: Environmental sustainability – initiatives that restore and conserve the natural environment or which contribute to lower carbon emissions, water stewardship and waste minimisation; Financial wellbeing – particularly for under-represented and disadvantaged people in the community, including initiatives that improve economic participation; Housing access – initiatives and programs that support those experiencing or at risk of homelessness or that provide supports for people living with disability; or projects that assist local communities to thrive.



Check out the application criteria at https://frrr.org.au/funding/people/anz-seeds-of-renewal/.

In last year’s round a project in Coffs Harbour, run by The Agrifood Industry Training Advisory Body, was granted $12,100 for its Bee Futures Environmental and Food Security Showcase which aims to educate students on career opportunities in bee propagation and environmental sustainability, and increasing community (particularly student) understanding of the importance of bees in ecology, pollination and food security.

The ANZ Seeds of Renewal program focuses specifically on helping to build vibrant and sustainable rural communities and ensure the ongoing prosperity of regional Australia.

ANZ Head of Agribusiness Mark Bennett said, “Now in its twentieth year, the ANZ Seeds of Renewal program has provided hundreds of groups in regional and rural Australia with funds to deliver projects to help their communities thrive.

“We are incredibly proud of the partnership and the contribution it has made to regional Australia.”

FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton said, “It’s been a particularly tough year for many rural communities, with the impacts of Covid on top of fires, floods and drought.

“Programs like ANZ Seeds of Renewal offer funding to help the local groups that are the backbone of their communities address local needs, issues and opportunities in a way that will help create stronger places to live and work.”

Applications are open now and close 5pm AEST, 3 August 2022.

By Andrea FERRARI