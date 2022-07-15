26 Aubrey Crescent, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

26 Aubrey Crescent, Coffs Harbour

Price: $1,299,000

6 bedrooms/4 Bathrooms/3 car

Land Size: 1144sqm (Approx)

View Online: unre.com.au/aub26

IF you are after size, space, and prestige this majestic Coffs Harbour home must be high up on your list.

High set in Aubrey Crescent with striking views over the Coffs Coast hinterland the home features more than 300sqm of internal living space.

The home offers the potential new owner so many options.

The present owner has used a classy downstairs bedsit with its own bathroom, entry, and exit as an AirBnB source of income.

The main home itself is designed over three levels.

The entry-level consists of a formal entry foyer with your choice of going upstairs to the main accommodations or downstairs to the huge living areas.

Also on the entry-level is the main bedroom serviced by a stylish bathroom with dual basins.

Upstairs are three additional bedrooms, all with built-ins and a large bathroom, once again with dual stylish stone basins, shower and bath, and exceptional views.

The downstairs living areas are large enough to contain a home themselves.

The main living and dining are over 7m x 6m and feature a large fireplace at one end of the room.

At the other end of the room is the galley-style kitchen which also measures in excess of 4m x 6m.

Accessed off this room is also an additional bedroom/study, giving your five bedrooms inside the main home.

The entire wall of these rooms features windows and doors opening out to the sunroom which has a north east aspect and runs along the length of the home.

This sunroom alone measures over 16m x 4m and has views over the beautiful, landscaped inground pool.

Traffic noise is not a problem due to the triple glazing of the external window.

If all this space still isn’t enough for you, there is an additional family room running on the northern end of the home, beautifully finished in tiles with built-in cabinetry.

One of the additional features of the home is that there are various outside private sitting areas perfect to soak up the sun or avoid it.

In the rear yard, next to the pool is a cabana, with a plantation shutter offering a great outside entertaining area next to the pool, or just a perfect getaway from the world.

Servicing the pool area is also an additional bathroom situated on a deck which also provides the perfect BBQ area.

Just beside the pool area is also the previously mentioned flatette, with a bedroom and bathroom, perfect for an income producer or maybe extra accommodations for family or friends.

The home also has a single garage with workshop as well as at least two other hardstand off-street parking areas.

The home is situated next to the existing Pacific Hwy route; however, the bypass has begun. There is also a telecommunications tower neighbouring, but at least that means no neighbours on that side.

For those who do not know, Aubrey Crescent is sited on the edge of the CBD fringe so there is a long list of services which the property is convenient to.

Not only that but say goodbye to a chuck of your power bills with the huge solar array on the roof, and the roof-mounted solar hot water.

If you are looking for a large home with space for the whole family, call today.

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at [email protected] or Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at [email protected]