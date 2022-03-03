26A Lady Belmore Drive, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

26A Lady Belmore Drive, Boambee East

$629,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1 car

THIS level property is conveniently located between Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre, Boambee IGA Shopping Centre, and it is only a short walk to Toormina Public School and Toormina High School.

There is also the convenience of public transport bus routes that are practically on your doorstep.

Entry to the property via the large secure gate leads you into the low maintenance front yard with grassed area and retained garden beds, which provides a great spot to sit, unwind and relax in your own private oasis.

Once you are inside the home you will be impressed by its practicality, with easy care timber floating floors throughout, open plan living and functional floor plan with the three bedrooms all with built in robes located to the left of the property.

The open plan living dining area is adjacent to the kitchen that has plenty of cupboard and bench space, with electric appliances including a one-year-old dishwasher, electric cooktop, and oven.

Adjoining the kitchen is the well sized laundry with direct access to the side yard.

The property is sited in a private Community Titled development, these homes have their own private parkland with BBQ facilities at the rear and the Community title fees are only $406.24 per year.

This home is perfect for downsizers, first home buyers and investors alike with a current rental estimate of $530 per week.

View online: unre.com.au/lad26A

Kim McGinty 0432 953 796 [email protected]

Chris Hines 0439 667 719 [email protected]