27 Platts Close, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

27 Platts Close, Toormina

Price: $649,000

4 beds, 1+ bath, 1 car

Open house: Saturday 12-12.30

THIS level property is ideally located within minutes to stunning Sawtell Beach, First Avenue cafes and shops, local schools, shopping centres, public transport and is a fantastic starter for first home buyers, an ideal downsizer, or a great investment opportunity.

Entry into the four-bedroom home is via the loungeroom which flows off the central hallway through to the functional kitchen that has electrical appliances such as a dishwasher, brand-new electric wall oven, electric cooktop and there is plenty of cupboard space including a large pantry.

The laminate kitchen bench is ample in size and overlooks the family/dining area with sliding door leading to the covered outdoor entertaining area.

The bedrooms are all carpeted, three have built in robes and the main bedroom which enjoys views to the treed reserve at rear is queen sized and has direct access to the three-way bathroom.

There is the bonus of a second toilet in the laundry, as well as access to the fully fenced backyard with retained garden beds, grassed area, two garden sheds and there is also possible side access.

The single lock up garage has internal access, and the owner has increased the size of the manhole, which allows easy access for storage space in the roof.

Another plus for this entry level home.

Featuring a Stirling Dishwasher, Technika Electric wall oven, Technika Electric Cooktop, Fujitsu Air Conditioner, ceiling fans, electric wall heater, NBN and a gas hot water system.

View online at unre.com.au/pla27.

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at [email protected].

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at [email protected].