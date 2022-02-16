274 Slingsbys Road, Dorrigo is on the market with Ray White Rural Dorrigo/Bellingen

‘SUNSET DOWNS’
Address: 274 Slingsbys Road, Dorrigo
Price Range: $1,250,000 – $1,300,000

A MAGNIFICENT property that has all the necessary infrastructure and ample water, while the expansive residence and excellent equestrian amenities offer a variety of superb country lifestyle opportunities.

The welcoming country homestead sits comfortably in the established garden surroundings.

Featuring 4-bedrooms with built-ins plus office/rumpus room or fifth bedroom.

The main bedroom enjoys a full ensuite.

The polished timber floors throughout are a feature, along with the wrap around verandah, including a north facing entertaining area.

At the homestead there is a double garage with double carport.

Equine Facilities
· Three stables featuring hot trowelled rubber flooring with drainage
· Tack shed and wash bays
· Four bay skillion off the stables, suitable for tractors, horse floats or similar
· Full sized sand dressage arena
· Separate round yard

Land
· 2.02*ha or 4.99acres
· Fenced into five paddocks plus a foaling paddock with shelter
· Chook pen/run
· A variety of fruit and nut trees plus raised garden beds
· Stunning and immaculately maintained gardens
· Dog run

Location
· Approximately 12km from the township of Dorrigo, a pleasant 15 minute drive
· Surrounded by rolling green paddocks of neighbouring farmland
· Fertile land and spectacular views
· For bushwalking enthusiasts, the Syndicate Ridge track is located close by

Rates are currently $1,656 annually.

Contact Kate Carter 0448 142 749 or Jade Gibson 0417 584 712.

 

