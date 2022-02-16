274 Slingsbys Road, Dorrigo is on the market with Ray White Rural Dorrigo/Bellingen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

‘SUNSET DOWNS’

Address: 274 Slingsbys Road, Dorrigo

Price Range: $1,250,000 – $1,300,000

A MAGNIFICENT property that has all the necessary infrastructure and ample water, while the expansive residence and excellent equestrian amenities offer a variety of superb country lifestyle opportunities.

The welcoming country homestead sits comfortably in the established garden surroundings.

Featuring 4-bedrooms with built-ins plus office/rumpus room or fifth bedroom.

The main bedroom enjoys a full ensuite.

The polished timber floors throughout are a feature, along with the wrap around verandah, including a north facing entertaining area.

At the homestead there is a double garage with double carport.

Equine Facilities

· Three stables featuring hot trowelled rubber flooring with drainage

· Tack shed and wash bays

· Four bay skillion off the stables, suitable for tractors, horse floats or similar

· Full sized sand dressage arena

· Separate round yard

Land

· 2.02*ha or 4.99acres

· Fenced into five paddocks plus a foaling paddock with shelter

· Chook pen/run

· A variety of fruit and nut trees plus raised garden beds

· Stunning and immaculately maintained gardens

· Dog run

Location

· Approximately 12km from the township of Dorrigo, a pleasant 15 minute drive

· Surrounded by rolling green paddocks of neighbouring farmland

· Fertile land and spectacular views

· For bushwalking enthusiasts, the Syndicate Ridge track is located close by

Rates are currently $1,656 annually.

Contact Kate Carter 0448 142 749 or Jade Gibson 0417 584 712.