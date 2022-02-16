274 Slingsbys Road, Dorrigo is on the market with Ray White Rural Dorrigo/Bellingen Coffs Coast Sport Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 16, 2022 ‘SUNSET DOWNS’ Address: 274 Slingsbys Road, Dorrigo Price Range: $1,250,000 – $1,300,000 A MAGNIFICENT property that has all the necessary infrastructure and ample water, while the expansive residence and excellent equestrian amenities offer a variety of superb country lifestyle opportunities. The welcoming country homestead sits comfortably in the established garden surroundings. Featuring 4-bedrooms with built-ins plus office/rumpus room or fifth bedroom. The main bedroom enjoys a full ensuite. The polished timber floors throughout are a feature, along with the wrap around verandah, including a north facing entertaining area. At the homestead there is a double garage with double carport. Equine Facilities · Three stables featuring hot trowelled rubber flooring with drainage · Tack shed and wash bays · Four bay skillion off the stables, suitable for tractors, horse floats or similar · Full sized sand dressage arena · Separate round yard Land · 2.02*ha or 4.99acres · Fenced into five paddocks plus a foaling paddock with shelter · Chook pen/run · A variety of fruit and nut trees plus raised garden beds · Stunning and immaculately maintained gardens · Dog run Location · Approximately 12km from the township of Dorrigo, a pleasant 15 minute drive · Surrounded by rolling green paddocks of neighbouring farmland · Fertile land and spectacular views · For bushwalking enthusiasts, the Syndicate Ridge track is located close by Rates are currently $1,656 annually. Contact Kate Carter 0448 142 749 or Jade Gibson 0417 584 712.