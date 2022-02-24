28 McGregor Close, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

28 McGregor Close, Toormina

Open House: Saturday 26 February 10.30-11.00am

Price: $699,000

3 beds/1 bath/2 car

Land size: 762.5sqm

View online: unre.com.au/mcg28

OPPORTUNITY knocks, it’s your chance to either answer, or look the other way and miss out only to look back and say “What if?”

This three-bedroom home, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a popular neighbourhood, has potential written all over it.

You may think that it is priced low, but there is a reason.

This home, like many others in the area, was a victim of the hailstorm last year which tore through the southern suburbs.

Although much of the damage is superficial, it is being sold ‘AS IS’.

The damage has been taken into account and the home has been priced accordingly.

Much of the clean-up work has now taken place and repairs can commence.

The obvious repairs are the ceilings in two, perhaps three bedrooms, flooring in various rooms and some roof tiles and roofing need repairs.

Now we have that out of the way, the home has some amazing features.

Apart from the three bedrooms, large galley kitchen and formal air-conditioned sunken lounge, there is an additional large sunroom and fully screened veranda.

One of the best features of the home is also the large fully covered outdoor entertaining area directly off the rear of the home.

The backyard is also a delight, with a large double lock up garage, as well as a large separate rear yard with vehicular access, perfect for the van, boat, or trailer, but also potentially the site of a granny flat (subject to Council approvals of course).

As mentioned, a home with plenty of potential for someone who isn’t scared of a little hard work or outsourcing.

This will not last, don’t be the person who says “if only I …”.

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or [email protected]

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or [email protected]