$28 million upgrade for Reflections Holiday Parks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

REGIONAL tourism in NSW is set to grow with a $28 million upgrade to Reflections Holiday Parks, which manages some of the best tourist parks in the state, giving grey nomads, families and holidaymakers the chance to see what NSW has to offer.

On Monday Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson and Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Nick Baker launched the Reflection group’s new Strategic Plan and announced the multi-million dollar investment.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“This strategic plan will for all in-tents and purposes showcase the very best of regional NSW to people who are looking to get out of the big smoke and see what this beautiful state has to offer,” Mr Anderson said.

“The NSW Government is investing in your community by working with Reflections to improve their services.

“This will mean more campers and caravanners visiting regional communities, spending money in local shops leading to more jobs in regional NSW.”

Reflections manages 37 iconic coastal and country holiday parks to explore and enjoy, providing quality holiday experiences for NSW residents and visitors who love the great outdoors.

“The 2030 Strategic Plan will boost regional tourism and economies with improved facilities, innovative accommodation, expanded nature-based attractions, local Aboriginal experiences, and more food and beverage offerings for guests,” Mr Anderson said.

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Nick Baker said the strategic plan backed by the NSW Government will support the group’s goal to generate $214 million in economic value for NSW annually by FY2030 through boosted tourism, with all profits reinvested into parks, better facilities and supporting local communities.

“As a profit for purpose Crown Land Manager, Reflections is focused on being a leader in nature-driven escapes and we can’t wait for our guests and visitors to get out to our parks and swap screen time with green time,” Mr Baker said.

The 2030 Reflections Strategic Plan can be viewed at https://reflectionsholidayparks.com.au/about-us/strategic-plan-2030.