2807-2809 The Lakes Way, Bungwahl is on the market with R and R Property Bulahdelah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2807-2809 The Lakes Way, Bungwahl

Price: $1,500,000 – $1,650,000

A UNIQUE coastal acreage within the precinct of the world-famous Pacific Palms area, consisting of two titles and two homes, being sold in one line.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Offering tourism potential, extended family lifestyle options, or rural retirement overlooking beautiful Smiths Lake, just 15 mins from Seal Rocks and Blueys Beach.

Property 1 – 2807 The Lakes Way, Bungwahl. 2Bed 1 Bath

4.04 ha (10 Acres) Cleared/timbered land with water glimpses from both bedrooms, open plan brick home.

Property 2 – 2809 The Lakes Way, Bungwahl. 3 bed 1 Bath

10.93 ha (27 Acres) Consisting of prime 6-acre flats ( ideal for horses) with the balance of cleared/timbered rising country.

The 3 bedroom brick home enjoys magnificent N/E views of Smiths Lakes from the open plan living areas and wrap-around balconies.

Satellite internet (NBN – iiNet).

Sleepout/horse stables plus machinery shed.

First time offered for sale outside the family since 1874.

For further information contact Debra Thomson at R and R Property, Bulahdelah on 0499 223 088.