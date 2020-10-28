2807-2809 The Lakes Way, Bungwahl is on the market with R and R Property Bulahdelah

2807-2809 The Lakes Way, Bungwahl
Price: $1,500,000 – $1,650,000
A UNIQUE coastal acreage within the precinct of the world-famous Pacific Palms area, consisting of two titles and two homes, being sold in one line.
Offering tourism potential, extended family lifestyle options, or rural retirement overlooking beautiful Smiths Lake, just 15 mins from Seal Rocks and Blueys Beach.
Property 1 – 2807 The Lakes Way, Bungwahl. 2Bed 1 Bath
4.04 ha (10 Acres) Cleared/timbered land with water glimpses from both bedrooms, open plan brick home.
Property 2 – 2809 The Lakes Way, Bungwahl. 3 bed 1 Bath
10.93 ha (27 Acres) Consisting of prime 6-acre flats ( ideal for horses) with the balance of cleared/timbered rising country.
The 3 bedroom brick home enjoys magnificent N/E views of Smiths Lakes from the open plan living areas and wrap-around balconies.
Satellite internet (NBN – iiNet).
Sleepout/horse stables plus machinery shed.
First time offered for sale outside the family since 1874.
For further information contact Debra Thomson at R and R Property, Bulahdelah on 0499 223 088.