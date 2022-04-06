29 Bengal Street Coolongolook is on the market with R and R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

29 Bengal Street Coolongolook NSW 2423

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 3 Car

Price: $579,000

SITUATED on 1,846 m2, this gem is unique in many ways.

Located in the heart of Coolongolook, this beautiful home includes multiple living areas and spacious bedrooms.

Offering four bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and carpet in three bedrooms, the master has a walk-through wardrobe leading to the ensuite.

The bathroom includes a bathtub, shower, vanity and separate toilet.

A large storage room is located near the bathroom.

The well-appointed kitchen boasts stunning timber benchtops.

A formal lounge room with stairs leading up to a separate family room featuring air conditioning, a ceiling fan and a balcony.

Outdoor features include a front porch, a single carport under the house, two 7,000 litre rainwater tanks on the side of the house, separate laundry and a massive backyard you can enjoy with children or create an entertaining dream space.

The property has a garage/shed with two carports providing plenty of storage and room for hobbies.

Colorbond fencing right around the boundary.

To view this property please call Nicola Stockdale on 0428 407 530 for a private inspection.