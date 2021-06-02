2a High Street, Nambucca Heads is on the market with @Realty

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2a High St, Nambucca Heads

Price $1,000,000

IT has to be one of Nambucca Heads’ finest views and positions!

2a High Street is that special blend of quiet in town living, magnificent and expansive views with the convenience of beach and river in close proximity.

This well built home offers a great deal.

Set over three levels that give the flexibility for accommodating large families, guests or create an income with AirBNB (STCA).

Walk to the V-Wall tavern, restaurants and cafes from this tucked away location.

The home includes 4 bedrooms, 2 with their own ensuites plus a main bathroom.

The top level is the heart of the home with a large open plan area that includes a spacious kitchen, dining, lounge area and fourth convenient powder room.

Plus of course the unbeaten views of the ocean and river.

Further features include:

Located between beach, river and main street

4 beds plus study, 3 bathrooms

Several spacious indoor/outdoor living areas

Double lock up garage

Loads of lockable storage under house

563 sq m block (approx)

Want to know more?

Call Narelle Harper 0435 054 625

Craig Bellamy 0412 080 287.

www.realestatenambucca.com.au