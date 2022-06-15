2NVR celebrates 30 years of community radio

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Valley Radio 2NVR, our local community radio station, recently celebrated its 30th birthday at the Bowraville Theatre.

Celebrations were originally to take place at the 2NVR Studios, but after months of preparation and extremely wet weather, the steering committee decided the boggy conditions at the studio were too risky, and so plans were moved to the iconic theatre.

“It was a great decision as the Bowraville Theatre volunteers were very helpful, and the space worked well,” said Ceri Wrobel, 2NVR Presenter and Publicity Officer.

Prior to celebrations beginning visitors had the opportunity to visit the radio station at Tewinga before heading back into Bowraville.

Local musicians Splash, Ali Christopher, Glenn Heath and The Deep Blue Sea, Graham Howle and The Loose Cannons all gave their time to provide fabulous live music all afternoon.

Many pioneers of 2NVR attended, some travelling from interstate for the auspicious occasion.

The Theatre foyer was the perfect place for reunions and to browse the 2NVR archives.

Ceri Wrobel was the MC for the day and she interviewed several of the 2NVR pioneers to hear their stories.

Gary Williams, pioneer of Goori Radio in the Nambucca Valley gave a Welcome to Country.

2NVR President Donna Collins welcomed everyone and also streamed a live to air broadcast so people could listen from anywhere.

Mayor Rhonda Hoban gave a welcoming speech befitting her long association with 2NVR.

2NVR pioneer Rob Turnell, who was instrumental in setting up the radio and obtaining the broadcasting licence, spoke about the history of the station.

Rob awarded 2NVR’s newest presenters Deb Truskett (Scoobs), Ralph Ord and Tim Hood with their Certificates of Attainment in Radio Broadcasting.

Ben Walters was presented with the ‘Golden Peg’ Award for services behind the scenes.

Ceri Wrobel received the ‘Hitching Post’ Award for Excellence in Radio.

It was a wonderful day, made possible by 2NVR and the Bowraville Theatre volunteers, who assisted over 150 guests.

2NVR would like to thank everyone involved.

If you are interested in being involved in your local community radio station, check out www.2nvr.org.au.

All photos were supplied by Matt Campbell and Nathan Stapleton.