3/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

3/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour

Price: $389,000

Contact agent to Inspect.

HERE’s your opportunity to live only moments from the beach at a fraction of the price you would expect.



Set in ‘Karuah Gardens’ a well maintained complex on the Macauleys Beach end of Park Beach, consisting of only seven units with its own swimming pool, this Unit could make the perfect holiday home, as it has for the current owners and their family for many years, or the perfect coastal home for just yourself.

The first floor unit has two bedrooms as well as a large loft area, which has been used as the children’s sleeping accommodations for many years with enough room for beds galore.

The kitchen area is generously sized with ample bench and cupboard space.

This opens onto the open planned dining and lounge area, which also has a private balcony with view over the complex’s pool out to the hinterland and northern escarpment.

The property also has an undercover carpark.

The unit has been owned by the current owners as a holiday home for many years, and has provided the extended family with countless happy holidays over the years, however the time has come for another family to share in the same enjoyment.

The unit is only 440 metres to the beach, 500 metres to park beach plaza, 630 metres to the Hoey Moey Hotel and 850 metres to the Park Beach Bowling Club.

It’s the perfect spot to park the car and throw away the keys until the holiday is over.

Contact Unrealestate Coffs Coast to arrange an inspection.

Call Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or email chris@unre.com.au or Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at kim@unre.com.au.