$3.9 million Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club House officially open

WOOLGOOLGA’S new $3.9 million Surf Life Saving Club House was officially opened on Saturday 26 September.



The new facilities will allow the Club’s Surf Life Savers to respond quicker to emergencies, whilst also creating a fantastic destination venue for the region.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan and State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh joined members of the community to celebrate this fantastic achievement.

Mr Hogan said the Club needed help because their 65 year-old building was no longer fit for the demands.

“The new Club House now includes multiple storage facilities for surf rescue equipment, a state-of-the-art patrol room, First Aid room, a public café, function and training rooms, kitchen, gymnasium and a function room,” Mr Hogan said.

“This will now allow the Club to promote local active recreation, improve safety and security for beach goers and increase tourism, membership and participation rates.”

Mr Singh said the old Club House was far too small and most of the club’s rescue equipment is stored in members’ homes.

“Now the new Club House is constructed, this emergency equipment has been brought together under one roof so it can be used to save lives at a moment’s notice,” Mr Singh said.

“The club, their volunteer members and the local community deserve to have the very best surf lifesaving facilities.”

Woolgoolga SLSC President Les Pepper said the time it will take lifesavers to get their equipment and reach people in trouble will be dramatically reduced.

“I would like to thank Kevin Hogan, Gurmesh Singh and Andrew Fraser. They have worked hard to secure this money,” Mr Pepper said.

“The new Surf Club will attract new members and improve the safety of our beach. It will also attract tourists to one of the most beautiful beaches on the North Coast.”

The Federal Government contributed $1 million to the project, the State Government contributed $2.7 million and Coffs Harbour City Council contributed $93,182.