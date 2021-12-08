3/97 First Avenue, Sawtell is on the market with Sawtell Real Estate Co

0 SHARES Share Tweet

3/97 First Avenue, Sawtell.

2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Carport Space

Price: $585,000

Open Home: 11am – 11.30am, Sat 11 Dec

SETBACK from First Avenue at the rear of the property, this exceptionally tidy two-bedroom ground floor unit offers a fantastic lifestyle option or sound investment opportunity.

Emphasis on convenience, this property is just 150m to the sand of Sawtell beach and only a short, flat, 350m walk to the very heart of Sawtell Village.

Internally the property is very inviting, offering two spacious bedrooms with BIR’s and the combined living/kitchen/dining area receives great natural light.

The yard space on title will hold great value for anyone wanting to create a garden or fence off this space for a private courtyard.

For the investors, rental demand for low maintenance, ground floor accommodation is exceptionally strong, and the property does have a current lease in place until early December 2022.

The complex consists of only 4 units with the strata being self-managed.

Please note that virtual staging and furniture removal has been used to represent the properties potential layout.

Contact Matt France, Sawtell Real Estate Co on 0411 675 860.