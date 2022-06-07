3 Bower Crescent, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

3 Bower Crescent, Toormina

Open House: Saturday, 10.15-10.45am

3 bedrooms/1 bathroom/1 car

www.unre.com.au/bow3

Land Size: 649.9sqm (approx.)

Price: $689,000

PERFECT for young families securing their first home, or for those downsizing who like a wide street frontage and level interiors, this is a really lovely property – with warm Mediterranean-style tiles in the living room flowing through to the kitchen and adjoining dining space.

The warm hues continue in the kitchen, which also has a stainless-steel oven, electric cooktop, and double sink looking out to the backyard.

Two feature floor tile strips with inset beach stones add to the modern feel of the space, but the area is also practical.

The three bedrooms including the spacious master, are located off a central hall, all have built-in wardrobes, new floating flooring and ceiling fans.

Adjacent is the bathroom with shower plus bathtub and vanity, the separate toilet and the laundry that has outdoor access to the rear yard.

There is a large covered outdoor alfresco area, which is a great spot for entertaining, or sitting and relaxing while watching the kids play in the sizable backyard with low set retaining walls and established gardens.

The lovely level home has been freshly painted and is ideally located approximately 3kms to stunning Sawtell Beach and First Avenue with cafes and shops as well as being a short drive to shopping centres such as Toormina Gardens and Ritchies IGA Boambee.

Investors will also see the benefit of this property with an estimated rental return of $530-$550 per week.

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at [email protected]

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at [email protected]