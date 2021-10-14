3 Course Challenge To Fund Breast Cancer Research

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE October is the month we are finally allowed out, we can also do something positive by staying in.

Breast Cancer Trials is Australia’s largest breast cancer clinical trials research organisation.



They conduct research into the prevention and cure of breast cancer and have helped to save millions of lives from breast cancer worldwide through research collaboration.

In October Breast Cancer Trials is asking us to participate in the 3 Course Challenge which encourages food lovers from all over Australia to ‘stay in and entertain’ this October (Breast Cancer Awareness Month) to support clinical trials research which aims to save every life from breast cancer.

This delicious fundraising initiative invites Australians to take on the challenge of cooking a three course Indian feast to raise money for life-saving breast cancer clinical trials research.

To support dinner party hosts, a live streamed virtual cooking class will be held by top chef, former MasterChef and TV personality Sarah Todd, who will guide them in preparing a menu of three Indian dishes that they will later cook for their guests.

The dinner party hosts will reach out to their networks of friends and family to encourage them to donate to Breast Cancer Trials research.

Sarah’s specialty cuisine is modern Indian and she owns three restaurants in India.

The menu that Sarah created for the 3 Course Challenge is inspired by the flavours of India.

The great news is that this challenge is done from the safety of your own home.

The cooking class is live streamed online on 16 October, and dinner parties can be held anytime until 30 November (restrictions permitting).

Because we all know that with COVID-19 planning can be hard there is a plan B in the case of lockdowns.

If dinner party hosts are experiencing COVID lockdown restrictions, cooking for their household or hosting a virtual dinner party via a platform like Zoom, are all fun ways to stay active, positive and connected, whilst supporting people affected by breast cancer.

All participants are encouraged to adhere to any COVID-19 rules and restrictions which apply in their area.

You can find out more at www.3coursechallenge.com.au

While research is the way to defeat breast cancer in the long term, screening is important and women are being reminded not to delay their breast cancer screening.

By Marian SAMPSON