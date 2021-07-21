3 Moran Close, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

New Listing

Price: $450,000

THIS great 3 bedroom multi-level Torrens titles home presents great value in the present hot market.

Boasting two distinct living areas; a formal air conditioned lounge room and a separate kitchen and informal living/dining area.

Also on this level is the laundry with an additional toilet to service the downstairs area.

Upstairs are two levels, with the master bedroom and bathroom on the first level, and the next two bedrooms just a few stairs away.

The backyard is fully fenced and easily viewable from the kitchen window to make sure the kids aren’t up to mischief.

The home is currently occupied by a great tenant paying $345 per week on a lease that expires on 29 December 2021.

Phone to inspect.

Call Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at chris@unre.com.au or Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or kim@unre.com.au.