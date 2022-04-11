30 Curlew Avenue, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

30 Curlew Avenue, Hawks Nest

Price: $1,000,000 – $1,100,000

OVERLOOKING the first green and fairway of the Hawks Nest Golf Club is this fantastic opportunity for the savvy investor or keen golfer.

Featuring dual street frontages this property has plenty of potential in both the short and long term.

Take advantage of the buoyant holiday letting market or the ‘in demand’ permanent rental market whilst making long term plans to perhaps redevelop and take full advantage of the location and dual street frontages.

Upstairs has four bedrooms, one bathroom, a spacious lounge/dining area and the outside deck with the views.

Downstairs features a large single lock up garage, a studio flat, laundry and large lounge/rumpus room.

For the ‘toys’ we have a large double lock up garage and a double carport.

Secure for the boats, caravans, trailers and perhaps your own golf cart!!

In a tightly held location, an opportunity like this doesn’t come along very often.

Being sold via Zoom Auction, contact us today to arrange a private inspection, get registered and grab a spot to secure this fantastic property today.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.