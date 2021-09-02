30 Tindara Drive, Sawtell is on the market with Sawtell Real Estate Co.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Address: 30 Tindara Drive, Sawtell.

Configuration: 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

Price: $1,050,000 – $1,100,000

Land Size: 784m2

NORTH facing, this wonderful home is positioned directly opposite the 15th Tee of Sawtell Golf course and enjoys attractive views across the picturesque grounds.

Solid brick veneer in construction, the home is comprised of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate laundry, and multiple internal living areas.

All 3-bedrooms feature ample built-in robe space, with two enjoying wonderful views across the golf course and one room featuring a split system air conditioner.

The main living area looks out across the fairway and is serviced by a split system air conditioner.

The central kitchen has been modernized and offers a great amount of food prep & cupboard space while allowing easy connection throughout the living spaces of the home.

The secondary living area was added roughly 11 years ago and features a kitchenette complete with sink, dishwasher, cooktop and built-in BBQ with a dedicated range hood.

This area could be easily made into a more private space for a live-family member by adding a 4th bedroom or simply converted back into a standard living area for larger families.

A fully functioning lift services the upper level and is accessed via the garage and a second bathroom has also been added.

Hardwood timber flooring features throughout the home except for the wet areas which are tiled. The under-storage area of the home is substantial and if desired could be converted into a rumpus room, office, or home gym while the oversized double garage allows for two cars to fit inside comfortably.

The rear yard is exceptionally pleasant, offering a private space to enjoy time with the family and ample room for planting and landscaping for the keen gardeners.

The yard could easily accommodate a lap pool or substantial outdoor area.

Offering a very neat and tidy lifestyle option, this property is move-in ready and a must see for anyone searching for somewhere to live straight away, with fantastic potential for further renovations if desired.

Call Barry France from Sawtell Real Estate Co. today to book your inspection.