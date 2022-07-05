300 Bundabah Rd, Bundabah is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

300 Bundabah Rd, Bundabah

Land size: 1043 sqm

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 garage

LOCATED in the peaceful coastal village of Bundabah, your home is located approximately 130m from the waterfront/boat ramp in Bundabah.

The perfect spot to launch a kayak, boat, go fishing or swimming.

Sitting on approximately 1043sqm of land the property has a cottage that takes in the water views.

The home opens to a living and dining area and open plan kitchen with soaring cathedral ceilings.

The kitchen has great water views, an electric stove, dishwasher and water – filter, as well as stone bench tops.

The living spaces take in the water views, and features two bedrooms, the master with a double built in robe.

The bathroom with shower has a vanity with a stone bench top.

The laundry offers access to the yard and has storage space.

There is also a deep linen press.

An additional feature of this home is a separate self-contained granny flat.

Once more there are water views, a combined living, dining and kitchenette.

The kitchenette has a servery that opens to the outdoors, the BBQ and the deck.

There is a separate bedroom and a contemporary en-suite bathroom.

The bathroom has a spa soaker tub, and a rain shower head and vanity with stone bench tops.

Between the home and the self-contained flat, there is a huge deck where you can entertain family and friends.

The deck wraps around two sides of the home where you can enjoy overlooking the water and a glass of wine before the family BBQ.

Perhaps you would like to work from home and use the apartment as your office.

Maybe even enjoy extra income as an Airbnb option (it currently has a good short stay history).

As the apartment has a separate entrance it is private and the deck can also be separated to ensure guests and owners maintain their own privacy.

A double garage with taller than average doors allows for a caravan or boat, as well as a drive thru.

There is also a built-in cabinetry and workshop area.

The gardens are native and fairly low maintenance.

Extras include ceiling fans and split system air conditioning.

Contact to arrange an inspection on 02 4997 2554 or call Ivy Stevenson direct on 0432 705 766 or Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384 569.