31 Binda Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest

31 Binda Street, Hawks Nest is the ‘UFC’, the Ultimate Fishing Cottage.

BEING Sold via Open Negotiation – Online Auction

Ever wanted to own your own fishing cottage?

Now’s your chance!

Only minutes from the Myall River and pristine beaches of Hawks Nest, this property is situated in a quiet street, regardless of the time of year!

With three Bedrooms and one Bathroom (Extra external toilet).

The property includes one large single lock up garage for the boat and fishing rods.

Located in one of Hawks Nest’s most tightly held streets.

The boat ramp and access to the Myall River is only 300m away.

Being sold furnished, this property is the perfect little weekender to get away from the hustle and bustle.

Inspections of this fantastic property are by appointment and/or scheduled open homes.

Open home times currently scheduled:

Saturday 27 February: 10:00am – 10:45am

Saturday 6 March: 10:00am – 10:45am

The property can sell at any time so contact John Rumble on 02 4997 0262 or 0425289200 immediately to become qualified and avoid missing out!